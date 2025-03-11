Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,061,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $336.26 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

