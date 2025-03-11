Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.