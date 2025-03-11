ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 331,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,678 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

