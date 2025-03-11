Chaney Capital Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

