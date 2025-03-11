Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $84,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in JD.com by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 66,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

