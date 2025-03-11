Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $87,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,891,000 after purchasing an additional 362,083 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

