Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 71,598 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $74,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,606,000 after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,008 shares of company stock valued at $497,835 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

