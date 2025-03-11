Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,618,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 96,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $126.21 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

