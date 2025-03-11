Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $82,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mosaic by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mosaic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Mosaic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,387,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

