Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $88,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 6,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $517,631.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,097.11. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,176 shares of company stock worth $3,759,934 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $111.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

