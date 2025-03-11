Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $82,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

