Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.01 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $76,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

