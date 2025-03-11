Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $77.32 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $77,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 24.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

