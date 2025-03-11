Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $79.81 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $79,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914,217 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,394,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,675,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

