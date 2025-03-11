Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $80.37 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $80,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

