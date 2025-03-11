Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.12 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $83,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $317.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.