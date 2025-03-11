Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.87 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $83,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.24 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

