Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $77,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 76.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

