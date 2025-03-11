Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 167,997 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,997 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $84,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $62.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $196,536.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,791.40. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,738. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

