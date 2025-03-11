Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $82,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

