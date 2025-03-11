Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $75,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.82 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

