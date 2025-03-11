Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $85,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 153,961 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.