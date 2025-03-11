Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,526 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $86,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,835,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

