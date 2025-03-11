Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,632 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $88,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 275.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 22.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 19.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

