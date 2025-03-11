Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,847 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $85,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 279,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasTec by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 6.1 %

MTZ stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

