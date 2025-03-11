Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 138,768 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,281,000 after buying an additional 929,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,624,736 shares of company stock worth $936,145,808. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

