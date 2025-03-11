Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.16 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

