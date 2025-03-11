City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $4.87. City Office REIT shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 141,955 shares trading hands.

City Office REIT Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 205,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

