Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Connectm Technology Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.
Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.
Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CNTM opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Insider Activity
About Connectm Technology Solutions
Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Connectm Technology Solutions
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connectm Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.