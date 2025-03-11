Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Connectm Technology Solutions to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Connectm Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CNTM opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Insider Activity

About Connectm Technology Solutions

In other Connectm Technology Solutions news, insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,768 shares in the company, valued at $283,147.12. This represents a 11.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

