Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after buying an additional 915,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after buying an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,584,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 649,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,678,000 after buying an additional 598,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

