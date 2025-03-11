Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

