Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DFIV opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

