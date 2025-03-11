Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,382,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

