Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,352,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $440.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.17 and a 200 day moving average of $437.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.