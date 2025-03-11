Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

