Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $558,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $374,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

