Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.40. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 9,658 shares.

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 161.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Further Reading

