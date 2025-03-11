Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.