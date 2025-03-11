Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 16,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

