Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferguson Price Performance
Ferguson stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $163.01 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on FERG
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.