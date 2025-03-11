Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $163.01 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.