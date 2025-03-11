Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

