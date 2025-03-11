First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,323.50.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,731.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,505.73 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,069.30.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
