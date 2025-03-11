First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

