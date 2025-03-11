Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $81.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

