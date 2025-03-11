FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

XFEB stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

