Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.08. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 209,668 shares.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $3,451,000. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

