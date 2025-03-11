Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

