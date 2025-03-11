Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,644,280 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

