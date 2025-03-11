Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.35 and traded as low as $24.20. Hitachi shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 496,619 shares.

Hitachi Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

