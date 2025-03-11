Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 19,027 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $60,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 126,397 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

